Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community

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Mr. Yoshitaka Nakayama, the mayor of Ishigaki, addresses attendees during the closing ceremony of the Ishigaki Fair at the Ishigaki City Hall, Ishigaki, Japan, April 26, 2026. The Marines and Sailors attended the fair to demonstrate our ability to support and integrate with local civilian and bilateral partner capabilities during contingency operations and demonstrate assurance and value of III Marine Expeditionary Force partnership to local communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)