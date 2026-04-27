Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Marco Cordero, the sergeant major of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, gives out chip bags to the attendees of the Ishigaki Fair at the Ishigaki City Hall, Ishigaki, Japan, April 26, 2026. The Marines and Sailors attended the fair to demonstrate our ability to support and integrate with local civilian and bilateral partner capabilities during contingency operations and demonstrate assurance and value of III Marine Expeditionary Force partnership to local communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)