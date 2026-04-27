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    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community [Image 22 of 32]

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    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community

    ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    An Ishigaki local visits a booth about emergency medicine during the Ishigaki Fair at the Ishigaki City Hall, Ishigaki, Japan, April 26, 2026. The Marines and Sailors attended the fair to demonstrate our ability to support and integrate with local civilian and bilateral partner capabilities during contingency operations and demonstrate assurance and value of III Marine Expeditionary Force partnership to local communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 02:29
    Photo ID: 9647470
    VIRIN: 260426-M-NM862-1205
    Resolution: 6646x4431
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community [Image 32 of 32], by Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community
    Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community

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    Ishigaki
    Marines
    Sailors
    Community
    Humanitarian Aid

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