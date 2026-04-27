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    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Scores Big on their MEDIG Inspection [Image 1 of 3]

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Scores Big on their MEDIG Inspection

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Trey Fowler 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    260424-N-DO281-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (April 24, 2026) – The MEDIG team visits with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa, Japan leadership and inspects the hospital on, April 24th

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9647334
    VIRIN: 260424-N-DO281-1001
    Resolution: 1365x1024
    Size: 361.4 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Scores Big on their MEDIG Inspection [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Scores Big on their MEDIG Inspection
    U.S. Navy personnel and civilian staff pose for group photo during Bravo Zulu and Special Recognition ceremony
    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Scores Big on their MEDIG Inspection

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    #ThisIsNavyMedicine #NavyMedicine #USNavy #NavalMedicalForcesPacific #DefenseHealthAgency

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