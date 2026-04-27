Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 04.29.2026 00:01 Photo ID: 9647334 VIRIN: 260424-N-DO281-1001 Resolution: 1365x1024 Size: 361.4 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP

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This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Scores Big on their MEDIG Inspection [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.