260424-N-DO281-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (April 24, 2026) – The MEDIG team visits with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa, Japan leadership and inspects the hospital on, April 24th
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9647334
|VIRIN:
|260424-N-DO281-1001
|Resolution:
|1365x1024
|Size:
|361.4 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Scores Big on their MEDIG Inspection
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