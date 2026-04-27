U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Scores Big on their MEDIG Inspection

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa— From April 20-24, a group from the office of the Medical Inspector General (MEDIG) visited hospital spaces, branch clinics, and many of the stakeholders that count on U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa (USNHO) to provide their healthcare and other inspectable touchpoints. The MEDIG program at USNHO is led by Capt. Wendy Mancuso and Lt. Cmdr. Yui Wong.



In addition to the 40 MEDIG programs that impact the USNHO command, the MEDIG conducts leadership office calls to gather information from the senior leaders of activities with which the command, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Okinawa, and its subordinate units have touchpoints.



The office calls offer a forum for local senior leaders to relay concerns, ask questions, and share opportunities for the inspected command and Navy Medicine in general. Examples of topics discussed include local mission operations (anticipated expansion, personnel footprint), maintenance of operational readiness (pre- and post-deployment assessments), overseas screenings, and pharmacy support.



When asked about his role on the MEDIG team, Lt. Cmdr. Wong said, “The 40 MEDIG programs impact our command mission in every facet, whether it’s getting patients expeditious care with the Operational Forces Medical Liaison Services, ensuring compliance with regulations (financial, personnel, legal, and others), or supporting our staff (equal opportunity, health promotions, suicide prevention).”



Wong went on to say, “Sometimes our staff and patients can take these programs for granted because they run smoothly and some operate behind the scenes. The inspection offers a great opportunity to highlight the work of our program managers and ensure that our command meets the mission at the highest level.”

USNHO passed the inspection with high regard and much praise coming from the MEDIG inspectors. Twenty-one individuals from 15 programs were recognized for their efforts, while three were given special recognition: Maile Specht (government travel card), Lt. Christopher Ervin (records management), and Lt. Cmdr. Yui Wong (on-site operations).

Capt. Wendy Mancuso, lead for the USNHO program, said, “We are very grateful to the entire command for the diligent work they contributed during last week’s MEDIG visit, but it is a reflection of work that goes on constantly. Forty programs were inspected, all of which are aimed at evaluating Navy program compliance. Examples of Navy programs include physical readiness, training compliance, government travel, antiterrorism, and research integrity, among many others. These programs are designed to ensure the safety, readiness, and mission effectiveness of our sailors and staff.”



Mancuso explained that the MEDIG team evaluated the command climate by reviewing the last Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) and most recent MEDIG surveys, and by conducting focus groups with representatives throughout the command. Leadership visits to partners at Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC), Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), and the Kadena 18th Medical Group were also part of the assessment.



When asked about what she took away from the experience, Capt. Mancuso said, “One of the most notable conclusions I drew from the closing brief was from the command climate survey that personnel rated location and work-life balance as the highest contributors to their satisfaction. I interpret this to mean that when individuals are stationed where they want to be and are performing roles, they find meaningful, their dedication to the mission is strengthened and overall resilience is much harder to undermine.”



Following the conclusion of the inspection, USNHO staff were pleased with the results. However, because the MEDIG program is not meant to take place in a vacuum, the inspectors noted they would take four best practices from Okinawa to be shared and implemented across Navy Medicine where applicable. During an all-hands out brief, USNHO leadership, program owners, and staff were told it is rare to have any best practices recognized, much less four from a single location. Bravo Zulu, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa.



U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa support the Defense Health Agency's U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, which is the largest overseas medical treatment facility staffed by active-duty Navy personnel and stands at the ready to respond to contingency operations to support the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of operations. It is a critical regional asset for direct care delivery, regional referrals, and medical contingency operations. The staff at USNH Okinawa understand their vital role as pre-positioned, forward-deployed naval forces within the first island chain, aligned and in support of joint military commands and operations.



Trey Savitz, Public Affairs Officer

U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan

Comm: 011-81-971-7024

DSN: (315) 646-7024

isaac.s.savitz.civ@health.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2026 Date Posted: 04.29.2026 00:01 Story ID: 563849 Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Scores Big on their MEDIG Inspection, by Trey Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.