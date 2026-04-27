Maj. Allen Sparkman, 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, renders his first salute as the new 433rd CES commander to Senior Master Sgt. Deyanira Apolinar, 433rd CES senior enlisted leader, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 11, 2026. The 433rd CES is responsible for providing combat-ready engineers capable of maintaining infrastructure, recovering damaged air bases under threat, and generating combat power worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 20:17
|Photo ID:
|9647108
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-RT682-1645
|Resolution:
|8544x5685
|Size:
|7.63 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Maj. Sparkman Assumes Command of the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron “Ready When That Moment Comes”
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