Maj. Sparkman Assumes Command of the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron “Ready When That Moment Comes”

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Maj. Allen Sparkman, 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, renders his first salute as the new 433rd CES commander to Senior Master Sgt. Deyanira Apolinar, 433rd CES senior enlisted leader, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 11, 2026. The 433rd CES is responsible for providing combat-ready engineers capable of maintaining infrastructure, recovering damaged air bases under threat, and generating combat power worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez)