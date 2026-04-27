Maj. Sparkman Assumes Command of the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron “Ready When That Moment Comes” Your browser does not support the audio element.

Maj. Allen Sparkman took command of the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron during a ceremony at the 433rd CES Highbay here, April 11, 2026.



The ceremony's presiding officer, Lt. Col. Cindy Storoy, 433rd Mission Support Group commander, passed the 433rd CES guidon to Sparkman, a tradition symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility to the incoming commander. The event marked a new chapter of leadership for the squadron's Airmen.



Prior to the change of command, the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Bernard Wesley, was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. Wesley was recognized for his three years of leadership, which propelled the squadron to a top-five readiness ranking across the Air Force Reserve Command and oversaw the deployment of Airmen across 11 bases to support global operations.



After accepting command, Sparkman addressed the squadron, expressing his commitment to their unique mission and emphasizing the critical necessity of combat readiness.



"Air Force civil engineers exist because you can't hire just anyone to recover an air base within a combat zone," said Sparkman. "That mission requires trained Airmen in the profession of arms who can operate anywhere in the world under pressure."



Sparkman challenged his Reserve Airmen to adopt a mindset of complete confidence and readiness. "We train, we prepare, and we build our capability so that when our nation needs us to generate combat power under fire, we're ready when that moment comes. Our mission is to deliver combat-ready engineers to build, sustain, and recover combat air bases. Everything we do will be to support that mission."



The 433rd CES is responsible for developing leaders of character and providing combat-ready engineers capable of maintaining infrastructure, recovering damaged air bases under threat, and generating combat power worldwide.