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    Maj. Sparkman Assumes Command of the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron “Ready When That Moment Comes” [Image 1 of 3]

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    Maj. Sparkman Assumes Command of the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron “Ready When That Moment Comes”

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Cindy Storoy, 433rd Mission Support Group commander, presents the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron guidon to Maj. Allen Sparkman, 433rd CES commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 11, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 20:17
    Photo ID: 9647104
    VIRIN: 260411-F-RT682-1378
    Resolution: 5270x3506
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maj. Sparkman Assumes Command of the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron “Ready When That Moment Comes” [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maj. Sparkman Assumes Command of the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron “Ready When That Moment Comes”
    Maj. Sparkman Assumes Command of the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron “Ready When That Moment Comes”
    Maj. Sparkman Assumes Command of the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron “Ready When That Moment Comes”

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    Maj. Sparkman Assumes Command of the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron “Ready When That Moment Comes”

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    433rd Civil Engineer Squadron
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