Maj. Sparkman Assumes Command of the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron “Ready When That Moment Comes”

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Lt. Col. Cindy Storoy, 433rd Mission Support Group commander, presents the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron guidon to Maj. Allen Sparkman, 433rd CES commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 11, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez)