(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Green Bay Packers personnel walk off from one of two Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, shown April 17, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis., after flying those members of the 2026 Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour to the installation from another city in Wisconsin. For many of the players and personnel from the Packers, it was their first ride on a Black Hawk, and for some a highlight of their participation in the tour. Current and former Green Bay Packers players Edgerrin Cooper, Evan Williams, James Jones, Randall Cobb, Desmond Bishop, Brandon Jackson and President and CEO Ed Policy were all part of the Tailgate Tour for 2026. Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk crews and Black Hawks are a regular sight at Fort McCoy throughout the year and especially so during periods of high training operations. (Photo by Julee Katona, Wisconsin Challenge Academy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 17:35
    Photo ID: 9646856
    VIRIN: 260417-A-A4608-9876
    Resolution: 1546x898
    Size: 603.24 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, UH-60 Black Hawk, Wisconsin National Guard, Army aviation, IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery