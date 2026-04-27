Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy

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One of two Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters is shown April 17, 2026, flying over Fort McCoy, Wis., after flying members of the 2026 Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour to the installation from another city in Wisconsin. For many of the players and personnel from the Packers, it was their first ride on a Black Hawk, and for some a highlight of their participation in the tour. Current and former Green Bay Packers players Edgerrin Cooper, Evan Williams, James Jones, Randall Cobb, Desmond Bishop, Brandon Jackson and President and CEO Ed Policy were all part of the Tailgate Tour for 2026. Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk crews and Black Hawks are a regular sight at Fort McCoy throughout the year and especially so during periods of high training operations. (Photo by Julee Katona, Wisconsin Challenge Academy)