Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks fly members of Packers tour to Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Two Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters are shown April 17, 2026,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Two Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters are shown April 17, 2026, flying over Fort McCoy, Wis., after flying members of the 2026 Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour to the installation from another city in Wisconsin. For many of the players and personnel from the Packers, it was their first ride on a Black Hawk, and for some a highlight of their participation in the tour. Current and former Green Bay Packers players Edgerrin Cooper, Evan Williams, James Jones, Randall Cobb, Desmond Bishop, Brandon Jackson and President and CEO Ed Policy were all part of the Tailgate Tour for 2026. Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk crews and Black Hawks are a regular sight at Fort McCoy throughout the year and especially so during periods of high training operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Two Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters on April 17 flew to Fort McCoy, Wis., to fly members of the 2026 Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour to the installation from another city in Wisconsin.



For many of the players and personnel from the Packers, it was their first ride on a Black Hawk, and for some a highlight of their participation in the tour.



Current and former Green Bay Packers players Edgerrin Cooper, Evan Williams, James Jones, Randall Cobb, Desmond Bishop, Brandon Jackson and President and CEO Ed Policy were all part of the Tailgate Tour for 2026.



Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk crews and Black Hawks are a regular sight at Fort McCoy throughout the year and especially so during periods of high training operations.



According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations.



The UH-60 also is the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter, the fact sheet states. The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well. Now in its fourth decade of service, the Black Hawk was developed as a result of the Army’s requirement in 1972 for a simple, robust, and reliable utility helicopter system to satisfy projected air-mobile requirements around the globe.



Named after Native American war chief and leader of the Sauk tribe in the Midwest, Black Hawk, the first UH-60A was accepted by the Army in 1978 and entered service in 1979 when it was delivered to aviation components of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions, the fact sheet states. Since that time, the Black Hawk has accumulated more than 9 million total fleet hours and has supported Soldiers in every major contingency operation the Army has executed, including Grenada, Panama, Iraq, Somalia, the Balkans, Afghanistan, and throughout the Middle East.



Today, the Army continues to integrate emerging technology enhancements into the Black Hawk fleet to increase the performance, reliability, availability, and maintainability of the platform through addition of technologies such as the integration of the improved turbine engine; upgrades to the airframe, including an improved troop seat for additional crash-worthiness; and a lightweight, composite all-moving tail.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”





The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”