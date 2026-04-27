Date Taken: 04.10.2026 Date Posted: 04.28.2026 17:26 Photo ID: 9646851 VIRIN: 260410-N-XH712-1001 Resolution: 1982x1586 Size: 857.06 KB Location: LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, US

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This work, Navy Band Great Lakes "Horizon" visits Lexington for Navy Week [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Robert Novoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.