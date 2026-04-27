Date Taken: 04.11.2026 Date Posted: 04.28.2026 17:26 Photo ID: 9646847 VIRIN: 260411-N-XH712-2001 Resolution: 1982x1586 Size: 1.25 MB Location: LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Navy Band Great Lakes "Horizon" visits Lexington for Navy Week [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Robert Novoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.