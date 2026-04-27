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    Navy Band Great Lakes "Horizon" visits Lexington for Navy Week [Image 8 of 8]

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    Navy Band Great Lakes &quot;Horizon&quot; visits Lexington for Navy Week

    LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Novoa 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    260411-N-XH712-2001 LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY (APRIL 11, 2026) Navy Band Great Lakes Popular Music Group "Horizon" visited Lexington, Kentucky for Navy Week. Their performances supported Navy Week Lexington connecting with the local communities and celebrating 250 years of the United States through music.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 17:26
    Photo ID: 9646847
    VIRIN: 260411-N-XH712-2001
    Resolution: 1982x1586
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Great Lakes "Horizon" visits Lexington for Navy Week [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Robert Novoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Great Lakes &quot;Horizon&quot; visits Lexington for Navy Week
    Navy Band Great Lakes &quot;Horizon&quot; visits Lexington for Navy Week
    Navy Band Great Lakes &quot;Horizon&quot; visits Lexington for Navy Week
    Navy Band Great Lakes &quot;Horizon&quot; visits Lexington for Navy Week
    Navy Band Great Lakes &quot;Horizon&quot; visits Lexington for Navy Week
    Navy Band Great Lakes &quot;Horizon&quot; visits Lexington for Navy Week
    Navy Band Great Lakes &quot;Horizon&quot; visits Lexington for Navy Week
    Navy Band Great Lakes &quot;Horizon&quot; visits Lexington for Navy Week

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    TAGS

    navy music
    Navy Week
    Navy Band
    NN250
    America 250
    50in250

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