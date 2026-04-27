260408-N-XH712-2001 LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY (APRIL 11, 2026) Navy Band Great Lakes Popular Music Group "Horizon" visited Lexington, Kentucky for Navy Week. Their performances supported Navy Week Lexington connecting with the local communities and celebrating 250 years of the United States through music.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 17:26
|Photo ID:
|9646837
|VIRIN:
|260408-N-XH712-2001
|Resolution:
|5652x4522
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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