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PORT ANGELES, Wash. (April 22, 2026) — Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) inspect Port Angeles High School NJROTC students during their daily inspection as part of Olympic National Park Navy Day. The event was held during National Parks Navy Week, a nationwide outreach effort commemorating 250 years of Navy history through educational engagement, community service and public events. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska; its mission is to recruit the next generation of Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)