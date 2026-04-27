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PORT ANGELES, Wash. (April 22, 2026) — Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Luis Aguas, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest, talks with a student during Olympic National Park Navy Day at Port Angeles High School. The event was part of National Parks Navy Week, a nationwide outreach effort celebrating 250 years of Navy history through community engagement, educational events and public performances. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska; its mission is to recruit the next generation of Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)