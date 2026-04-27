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    Olympic National Park Navy Day [Image 2 of 4]

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    Olympic National Park Navy Day

    PORT ANGELES, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest

    PORT ANGELES, Wash. (April 22, 2026) — Sailors assigned to USS Washington (SSN 787) speak with students at Port Angeles High School about Navy life and career opportunities during Olympic National Park Navy Day. The event was part of National Parks Navy Week, a nationwide outreach effort that brought Sailors into communities across the country to celebrate the Navy’s 250th anniversary and strengthen connections with the American public. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska; its mission is to recruit the next generation of Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 12:52
    Photo ID: 9645964
    VIRIN: 260422-N-CJ186-1063
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: PORT ANGELES, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Olympic National Park Navy Day [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Torrey Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    recruiting
    navy 250
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