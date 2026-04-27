U.S. Army noncommissioned officers assigned to Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, sing the Army song, April 24, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB hosted a ceremony to welcome new noncommissioned officers and underscore the importance of the NCO corps as the backbone of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 02:19
|Photo ID:
|9644561
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-BF020-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|11.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New NCOs Inducted by DSTB [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.