New NCOs inducted by DSTB

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, carry the colors before a noncommissioned officer induction ceremony, April 24, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB hosted a ceremony to welcome new NCOs and underscore the importance of the NCO corps as the backbone of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)