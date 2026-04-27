U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, carry the colors before a noncommissioned officer induction ceremony, April 24, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB hosted a ceremony to welcome new NCOs and underscore the importance of the NCO corps as the backbone of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 02:19
|Photo ID:
|9644560
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-BF020-1003
|Resolution:
|5260x3805
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New NCOs inducted by DSTB [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.