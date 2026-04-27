New NCOs inducted by DSTB

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U.S. Army noncommissioned officers assigned to Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, join the corps of noncommissioned officers, April 24, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Division Special Troops Battalion hosted a ceremony to welcome new NCOs and underscore the importance of the NCO corps as the backbone of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Jackson Lee)