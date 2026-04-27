New NCOs inducted by DSTB

U.S. Army noncommissioned officers assigned to Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, join the corps of noncommissioned officers, April 24, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Division Special Troops Battalion hosted a ceremony to welcome new NCOs and underscore the importance of the NCO corps as the backbone of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Jackson Lee)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 02:19
|Photo ID:
|9644557
|VIRIN:
|260424-D-A0651-1006
|Resolution:
|7011x4674
|Size:
|8.66 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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