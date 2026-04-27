April Samurai Challenge: Level Up Relay

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing perform an exercise during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 17, 2026. Participants completed pull-ups, squats, planks, mountain climbers, walking push-ups and a 400-meter run during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Julian Batista)