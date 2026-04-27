U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing perform an exercise during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 17, 2026. Participants completed pull-ups, squats, planks, mountain climbers, walking push-ups and a 400-meter run during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Julian Batista)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 21:53
|Photo ID:
|9644221
|VIRIN:
|260417-F-FN020-1272
|Resolution:
|6656x4437
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, April Samurai Challenge: Level Up Relay [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.