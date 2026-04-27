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    April Samurai Challenge: Level Up Relay [Image 8 of 8]

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    April Samurai Challenge: Level Up Relay

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Airman Julian Batista 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing perform an exercise during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 17, 2026. Participants completed pull-ups, squats, planks, mountain climbers, walking push-ups and a 400-meter run during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Julian Batista)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 21:53
    Photo ID: 9644221
    VIRIN: 260417-F-FN020-1272
    Resolution: 6656x4437
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, April Samurai Challenge: Level Up Relay [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    April Samurai Challenge: Level Up Relay
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    April Samurai Challenge: Level Up Relay
    April Samurai Challenge: Level Up Relay
    April Samurai Challenge: Level Up Relay
    April Samurai Challenge: Level Up Relay

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    TAGS

    Readiness
    Community
    Fitness
    Challenge
    Samurai Challenge
    Discipline and Readiness

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