April Samurai Challenge: Level Up Relay

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron pose for a winning team portrait during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 17, 2026. The challenge strengthens warrior ethos and unit cohesion by challenging Airmen to rely on teamwork, resilience and physical readiness under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Julian Batista)