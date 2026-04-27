USS Essex Conducts Well Deck Operations

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Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd class Caleb Colson directs an MH-60 Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of the Wasp-class Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) April 23, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia