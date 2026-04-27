Chief Gunner’s Mate Marcello Chaney, left, and Aviation Ordinanceman 3rd class Jahleen Kearse hook cargo to an MH-60 Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck of the Wasp-class Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) April 23, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron J. Rolle)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 21:06
|Photo ID:
|9644211
|VIRIN:
|260423-N-GN902-3072
|Resolution:
|4212x2801
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Essex Conducts Well Deck Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.