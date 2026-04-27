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    USS Essex Conducts Vertical Replenishment Operations [Image 1 of 6]

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    USS Essex Conducts Vertical Replenishment Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Chief Gunner’s Mate Marcello Chaney, left, and Aviation Ordinanceman 3rd class Jahleen Kearse hook cargo to an MH-60 Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 on the flight deck of the Wasp-class Amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) April 23, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron J. Rolle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 21:06
    Photo ID: 9644209
    VIRIN: 260423-N-GN902-3067
    Resolution: 4328x2820
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, USS Essex Conducts Vertical Replenishment Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LHD
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2

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