M240 Live Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Christopher Bonillarodriguez, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), fires an M240 medium machine gun during a live fire exercise April 23, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Warr)