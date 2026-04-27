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    M240 Live Fire [Image 1 of 4]

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    M240 Live Fire

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Luke Yacono, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), fires an M240 medium machine gun during a live fire exercise April 23, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Warr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 21:03
    Photo ID: 9644193
    VIRIN: 260423-N-DR102-1112
    Resolution: 2468x1645
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, M240 Live Fire [Image 4 of 4], by SA Zachary Warr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LHD
    NAVY
    AMPHIBIOUS
    ESSEX

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