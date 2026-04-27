Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Ulysses Hinojo, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), fires an M240 medium machine gun during a live fire exercise April 23, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Warr)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 21:03
|Photo ID:
|9644195
|VIRIN:
|260423-N-DR102-1222
|Resolution:
|3305x2203
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M240 Live Fire [Image 4 of 4], by SA Zachary Warr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.