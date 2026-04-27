Balikatan 2026: 317th AW leadership observes SFO at La-lo

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U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Diehl, left, 317th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Martin Castillo, 317th AW command chief, observe a specialized fueling operation in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)