Balikatan 2026: 317th AW leadership observes SFO at La-lo

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing and Marines assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force monitor fuel lines from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a specialized fueling operation as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)