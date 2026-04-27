Balikatan 2026: 317th AW leadership observes SFO at La-lo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Drake Clark, left, a loadmaster with 40th Airlift Squadron, communicates to a Marine assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force on fuel downloaded from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a specialized fueling operation in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)