Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 04.27.2026 16:33 Photo ID: 9643435 VIRIN: 260423-O-EV225-4881 Resolution: 3265x2665 Size: 1.24 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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This work, The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC [Image 11 of 11], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.