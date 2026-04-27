Womack Army Medical Center, Pathology technician review gram stains to identify the type of bacteria causing an infection. April 23, 2026, Fort Bragg North Carolina. (Photo by Keisha Frith, Womack Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 16:33
|Photo ID:
|9643432
|VIRIN:
|260423-O-EV225-1082
|Resolution:
|4849x3837
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC [Image 11 of 11], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC
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