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    The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC [Image 2 of 11]

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    The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Womack Army Medical Center, Pathology technician review gram stains to identify the type of bacteria causing an infection. April 23, 2026, Fort Bragg North Carolina. (Photo by Keisha Frith, Womack Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 16:33
    Photo ID: 9643432
    VIRIN: 260423-O-EV225-1082
    Resolution: 4849x3837
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC [Image 11 of 11], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC
    The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC
    The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC
    The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC
    The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC
    The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC
    The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC
    The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC
    The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC
    The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC
    The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC

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    Fort Bragg; WAMC; Public Health

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