Womack Army Medical Center Hematology technician reviewing a peripheral smear for any blood abnormalities, April 23, 2026, Fort Bragg North Carolina. (Photo by Keisha Frith, Womack Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 16:33
|Photo ID:
|9643427
|VIRIN:
|260423-O-EV225-4920
|Resolution:
|4085x3278
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC [Image 11 of 11], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Hidden Heroes of Patient Diagnosis at WAMC
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