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    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25 [Image 3 of 4]

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    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25

    VIETNAM

    09.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    U.S. and Vietnamese veterinarians pose for a group photograph at the close of zoonotic disease training in Quảng Trị, Vietnam for Pacific Friendship in September 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9643022
    VIRIN: 250910-A-A1902-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1515
    Size: 801.05 KB
    Location: VN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25

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    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training at Pacific Friendship ‘25

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    TAGS

    biosurveillance
    WRAIR
    zoonotic disease
    WRAIR-AFRIMS
    Pacific Friendship 2025
    Pacific Friendship

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