WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25

U.S. and Vietnamese veterinarians pose for a group photograph at the close of zoonotic disease training in Quảng Trị, Vietnam for Pacific Friendship in September 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9643022
|VIRIN:
|250910-A-A1902-1003
|Resolution:
|2048x1515
|Size:
|801.05 KB
|Location:
|VN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training at Pacific Friendship ‘25
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