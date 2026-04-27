WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25

Lt. Col. Erin Ball, Deputy Chief of Veterinary Medicine and Deputy Science Director at WRAIR-AFRIMS, provides zoonotic disease training in Quảng Trị, Vietnam for Pacific Friendship in September 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9643019
|VIRIN:
|250910-A-A1902-1002
|Resolution:
|1152x2048
|Size:
|532.65 KB
|Location:
|VN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training at Pacific Friendship ‘25
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