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    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25 [Image 2 of 4]

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    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25

    VIETNAM

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Zeke Gonzalez 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Lt. Col. Erin Ball, Deputy Chief of Veterinary Medicine and Deputy Science Director at WRAIR-AFRIMS, provides zoonotic disease training in Quảng Trị, Vietnam for Pacific Friendship in September 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9643019
    VIRIN: 250910-A-A1902-1002
    Resolution: 1152x2048
    Size: 532.65 KB
    Location: VN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25 [Image 4 of 4], by Zeke Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25
    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25
    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25
    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25

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    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training at Pacific Friendship ‘25

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    TAGS

    biosurveillance
    WRAIR
    zoonotic disease
    WRAIR-AFRIMS
    Pacific Friendship 2025
    Pacific Friendship

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