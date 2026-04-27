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    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25 [Image 1 of 4]

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    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25

    VIETNAM

    09.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Lt. Col. Erin Ball (left), Deputy Chief of Veterinary Medicine and Deputy Science Director at WRAIR-AFRIMS, demonstrates biological sampling using a swab on a duck as part of zoonotic disease training in Quảng Trị, Vietnam for Pacific Friendship in September 2025. The duck is being held by Lt. Col. Meghan Louis, Director of Veterinary Services at Public Health Command – Pacific, a member of the veterinary team at Pacific Friendship ‘25.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9643018
    VIRIN: 250910-A-A1902-1001
    Resolution: 1024x1536
    Size: 483.84 KB
    Location: VN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25

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    TAGS

    biosurveillance
    WRAIR
    zoonotic disease
    WRAIR-Africa
    Pacific Friendship 2025
    Pacific Friendship

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