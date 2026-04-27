WRAIR-AFRIMS provides zoonotic disease training in Pacific Friendship ‘25

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Lt. Col. Erin Ball (left), Deputy Chief of Veterinary Medicine and Deputy Science Director at WRAIR-AFRIMS, demonstrates biological sampling using a swab on a duck as part of zoonotic disease training in Quảng Trị, Vietnam for Pacific Friendship in September 2025. The duck is being held by Lt. Col. Meghan Louis, Director of Veterinary Services at Public Health Command – Pacific, a member of the veterinary team at Pacific Friendship ‘25.