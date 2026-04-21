U.S. Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors with Headquarters Marine Corps teach attendees Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques at the annual Bring Your Child to Work Day event at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., April 23, 2026. The event allowed the children of Pentagon employees to spend the day with their parents and enjoy attractions from the various branches of service and local high schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 08:59
|Photo ID:
|9641939
|VIRIN:
|260423-M-HP224-1506
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.7 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCRC Hosts Booth at Pentagon Bring Your Child to Work Day Event [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.