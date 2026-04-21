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    MCRC Hosts Booth at Pentagon Bring Your Child to Work Day Event [Image 2 of 4]

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    MCRC Hosts Booth at Pentagon Bring Your Child to Work Day Event

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command host a booth at the annual Bring Your Child to Work Day event at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., April 23, 2026. The event allowed the children of Pentagon employees to spend the day with their parents and enjoy attractions from the various branches of service and local high schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 08:59
    Photo ID: 9641936
    VIRIN: 260423-M-HP224-1333
    Resolution: 7391x4930
    Size: 11.9 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCRC Hosts Booth at Pentagon Bring Your Child to Work Day Event [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCRC Hosts Booth at Pentagon Bring Your Child to Work Day Event

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    MCMAP
    recruiting
    MCRC
    Marines
    Pentagon

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