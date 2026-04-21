MCRC Hosts Booth at Pentagon Bring Your Child to Work Day Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Jacob Hintermaier with Marine Corps Recruiting Command, left , monitors the MCRC pull-up bar at the annual Bring Your Child to Work Day event at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., April 23, 2026. The event allowed the children of Pentagon employees to spend the day with their parents and enjoy attractions from the various branches of service and local high schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)