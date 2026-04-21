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    Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 3 of 3]

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    Combined Resolve 26-07

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Jose Maria Martinez Magallanes 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 6-9 Calvary Regiment conceal their tank during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany on April 27 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations, improving readiness. (U.S. Army phot by Pfc. Jose Maria Martinez Magallanes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 07:08
    Photo ID: 9641730
    VIRIN: 260427-A-JM990-1020
    Resolution: 4893x3262
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jose Maria Martinez Magallanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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