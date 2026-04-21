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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 6-9 Calvary Regiment watch and maintain their tank during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany on April 27 2026. During CbR26-07. the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army phot by Pfc. Jose Maria Martinez Magallanes)