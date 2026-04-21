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    Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 1 of 3]

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    Combined Resolve 26-07

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Jose Maria Martinez Magallanes 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 6-9 Calvary Regiment watch and maintain their tank during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany on April 27 2026. During CbR26-07. the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army phot by Pfc. Jose Maria Martinez Magallanes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 07:12
    Photo ID: 9641722
    VIRIN: 260427-A-JM990-1011
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jose Maria Martinez Magallanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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