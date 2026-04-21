U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 6-9 Calvary Regiment maintain defensive positions during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany on April 27 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations, improving readiness. (U.S. Army phot by Pfc. Jose Maria Martinez Magallanes)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 07:09
|Photo ID:
|9641729
|VIRIN:
|260427-A-JM990-1015
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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