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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 6-9 Calvary Regiment maintain defensive positions during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany on April 27 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations, improving readiness. (U.S. Army phot by Pfc. Jose Maria Martinez Magallanes)