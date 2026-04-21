Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes

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U.S. Army Sgt. Ulysses Santos, a wheeled vehicle mechanic, signals Sgt. John Balintec, a tactical power generation specialist, both with 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, to stop during a driver familiarization training at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, April 25, 2026. The training focused on the fundamentals of driving on sandy terrain, ensuring safety and operational readiness for an upcoming counter-landing live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)