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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes [Image 4 of 5]

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes

    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Sgt. John Balintec, a tactical power generation specialist to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, demonstrates how to maneuver on sandy terrain during a driver familiarization training at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, April 25, 2026. The training focused on the fundamentals of driving on sandy terrain, ensuring safety and operational readiness for an upcoming counter-landing live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 06:46
    Photo ID: 9641708
    VIRIN: 260425-A-MA645-1004
    Resolution: 7368x4914
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes

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