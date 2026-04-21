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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes [Image 3 of 5]

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes

    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers across the 25th Infantry Division conduct driver familiarization training during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, April 25, 2026. The training focused on the fundamentals of driving on sandy terrain, ensuring safety and operational readiness for an upcoming counter-landing live-fire exercise as part of Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 06:46
    Photo ID: 9641707
    VIRIN: 260425-A-MA645-1003
    Resolution: 6961x4643
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Driver Familiarization, Adapting to the La Paz Sand Dunes

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    Balikatan
    La Paz
    25th Infantry Division
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026
    AlliedandPartners

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