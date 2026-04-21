Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Army Participate in Convoy Maintenance and Fuel Testing Procedure

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U.S. service members prepared to refuel the MV-22 Osprey during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero)