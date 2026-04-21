Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Army Participate in Convoy Maintenance and Fuel Testing Procedure

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A U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Fernando Benitez, assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, demonstrated how to assemble fuel testing equipment to U.S. Army Spc. Kennyia Austin, a 92F Petroleum Specialist assigned to 7th Infantry Division (Multi Domain Command Pacific) during aviation fuel quality procedures as part of Exercise Balikatanv2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April. 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero)