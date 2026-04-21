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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Army Participate in Convoy Maintenance and Fuel Testing Procedure [Image 2 of 4]

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Army Participate in Convoy Maintenance and Fuel Testing Procedure

    PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez 

    7th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Marine LCpl Fernando Benitez, left, assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, instructs soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division (Multi Domain - Pacific) on how to measure fuel temperature for quality testing during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 05:00
    Photo ID: 9641654
    VIRIN: 260422-A-RW430-1721
    Resolution: 5502x3593
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Army Participate in Convoy Maintenance and Fuel Testing Procedure [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Yesenia Carrero Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S Marines and Army Participate in Convoy Maintenance and Fuel Testing Procedure
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Army Participate in Convoy Maintenance and Fuel Testing Procedure
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Army Participate in Convoy Maintenance and Fuel Testing Procedure
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Army Participate in Convoy Maintenance and Fuel Testing Procedure

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