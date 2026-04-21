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    Balikatan 2026: Group sail [Image 18 of 20]

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    Balikatan 2026: Group sail

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Hetherington 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    Sailors assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) move to chock and chain a CH-47 Chinook, assigned to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Osumi-class tank landing ship JS Shimokita (LST 4002), to Ashland’s flight deck during Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 04:44
    Photo ID: 9641658
    VIRIN: 260424-N-DC740-2043
    Resolution: 5283x2971
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: Group sail [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 John Hetherington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail
    Balikatan 2026: Group sail

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